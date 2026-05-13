Five people arrested after Morgan City fight involving firearms and robbery

MORGAN CITY — A large fight on Catherine Street that involved firearms ended with five people arrested, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Officers were called to the area during the late evening hours of May 12 after reports of a large fight involving multiple people. Witnesses said the fight escalated to the point where firearms were allegedly brandished, placing members of the public in fear for their safety.

According to investigators, Jonathan Rodriguez Peru, 22, was in the area allegedly trying to sell illegal THC products when Jamari O'Neal Tillman allegedly robbed him of those products.

Following that confrontation, Anthony Joseph Benitez, 22 and Rashon Anthony Jones, 22, allegedly pulled out firearms and pointed them at Peru, placing him in fear for his life. A large physical altercation then broke out involving Peru, Benitez and a 15-year-old boy.

Tillman, Benitez, Jones, Peru and the teenager were all arrested and taken to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

Tillman was booked for armed robbery and domestic abuse battery, among other charges, while Benitez and Jones were booked for aggravated assault with a firearm. Peru was booked for distribution of schedule one controlled dangerous substances, while the 15-year-old was booked for disturbing the peace.