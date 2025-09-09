First Tuesday initiative expands community service projects with new club at University High

BATON ROUGE — The founder of an initiative designed to encourage service among business leaders visited University High to celebrate the launch of a high school chapter of his First Tuesday initiative.

Stuart Gilly founded First Tuesday to encourage business owners to get involved in their community and serve those around them. The group's mission is to inspire businesses to "give back in a different, heartful way."

The initiative, like the name suggests, teams with various businesses to volunteer with local non-profits to support their missions of making Greater Baton Rouge a healthy, vibrant community.

"We aim to foster unity, show our community that businesses care, and catalyze a transformative change in how business and private industry perceive and practice service," the group's website says.

Gilly said he is grateful to be expanding the initiative beyond business leaders and into schools.

"We'll be serving 11 different nonprofits today," Gilly said. "We have more volunteers at U High than anywhere else today."

The founder of U High's First Tuesday Club, junior Connor Schilling, said that Tuesday launched with a food drive.