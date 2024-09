First responders revive man at LSU game

BATON ROUGE - Three first responders saved a man who passed out during the LSU game on Saturday.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said Cpl. Jillian St. Amant worked with EBRSO and LPSO deputies to do CPR on the man. The group did CPR for 10 minutes and used an AED from the stadium.

Officials said the man's heartbeat returned and he was breathing on his own before being taken to a hospital.