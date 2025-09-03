First LSU women's basketball practice set for Sept. 23, open to fans

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team begins practice for the upcoming season Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The PMAC's doors open at 1 p.m. and the practice is open to fans. The first 300 students at the practice will get free pizza.

LSU finished last season with an Elite 8 loss to UCLA, but returns with stars Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. The Tigers also brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.