87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

First LSU women's basketball practice set for Sept. 23, open to fans

2 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 2:30 PM September 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team begins practice for the upcoming season Tuesday, Sept. 23 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The PMAC's doors open at 1 p.m. and the practice is open to fans. The first 300 students at the practice will get free pizza.

LSU finished last season with an Elite 8 loss to UCLA, but returns with stars Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. The Tigers also brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days