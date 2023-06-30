First 100 day in nearly 8 years

Our first 100° day of the year is here.

This is the first time we have hit triple digit air temperatures since August 10th, 2015.



Even though we are at 100° based on the air temperature, the heat index values are above 113° and will continue to climb into the afternoon hours.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is still in place until 8pm tonight and has been extended into Saturday.

Even with extreme heat in the forecast, today's record high temperature has not yet been broken.

