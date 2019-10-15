Firefighters use nail polish to calm little girl panicking after crash

WEST POINT, UT - A couple of firemen found themselves responding to a different kind of emergency in Utah.

A young passenger involved in a car accident was a bit shaken up after the incident. Authorities described the wreck as minor with no injuries but say the little girl was still frantic from it.

A Facebook post shared by the North Davis Fire District says a battalion chief and captain showed up to the scene and immediately tried to calm the young girl.

"...these 2 officers started talking to her about her polish and asked her I'd she would paint their nails," the post read.

Pictures of their vibrant manicures have since gone viral on social media, reaching more than 3,500 shares.