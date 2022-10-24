Firefighters save man from smoke-filled apartment after downstairs unit caught fire

BATON ROUGE - A man was saved by firefighters Monday afternoon when the apartment below his caught fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the downstairs unit of an apartment building on Victoria Street caught fire just before 12 p.m.

Firefighters split into two groups, one to fight the flames and another to search the building. An adult male was found, disoriented from the smoke. He was taken out and rushed to a hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Fire officials say they do not know the cause of the fire and it is currently under investigation.