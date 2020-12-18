Firefighters respond to chimney fire on Lake Shadow Drive

Photo : Google Maps : House before fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 5700 block of Lake Shadow Drive Friday afternoon.

The first truck from the St. George Fire Department arrived on the scene at 3:56 P.M. to find the chimney flue enclosure burning at and above the roofline. The residents of the home had already made it outside. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control by 4:25 P.M.

St. George fire investigators determined the heat from the fireplace ignited combustible material in the wood-framed enclosure.

Fire damage to the house was minimal and there were no injuries.