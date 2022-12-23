Firefighters, first responders speak on cold conditions and how to stay safe

BATON ROUGE - With extremely low temperatures right around the holiday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and EMS are asking people to stay safe and aware.

Justin Hill with BRFD says there hasn’t been too much of an increase in fires as of Friday morning, but as the cold front continues through the weekend, the risk is at an all-time high.

Hill says now more than ever it’s important to make sure sourcing power is done correctly and safely. Keep heat sources away from flammable items, check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, don't use your stove or oven to heat your home, and don't leave heat sources unattended.

EMS says staying warm will mean layering up, due to the risk of hypothermia. If you have to be outside, waterproof coats and shoes will do you best.