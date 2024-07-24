Firefighter rallies first responders to escort lost soldier back to Bogalusa

BOGALUSA - More than 80 years after his death, a World War II soldier who died in the Philippines will be laid to rest in his Louisiana hometown.

Wednesday, first responders and community members from Orleans, St. Tammany and Washington parishes gathered to escort the body of the U.S. Army Private First Joseph C. Murphy to Bogalusa, 82 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines.

It came together thanks to the efforts of a Washington Parish firefighter who saw WBRZ’s report in June.

"I said to myself this might be something we can get involved with as a public service agency to show our respect to a fallen soldier," Blake Duncan with Washington Parish Fire District 7 said. "Then it just blew up from there."

After traveling over 8,000 miles from the Philippines to New Orleans, Murphy's body was escorted with lights, sirens and flags flying back to Bogalusa.

"St. Tammany Fire Department, Orleans, they came out in full force. There were people on the side of the road showing their respects, our family really, really appreciates that," Murphy's great-great nephew Nealy Jones said.

Washington Parish President Ryan Seal was there to pay his respects.

"After all of the sacrifices he made for our country, to have him back in his home parish, his home city, it's quite an honor," Seal said.

Duncan says he felt honored to assist the family in Murphy's return home.

"I come from a military family and we've always shown our respect to our veterans, and of course the fallen. I just believe this was the right thing to do," Duncan said.

PFC. Murphy will be buried in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on Aug. 3, 2024.





