Fired Lafayette Police Chief says he was terminated without explanation

former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover

LAFAYETTE - In an interview with KATC, the former Lafayette Police Chief who was relieved of his duties last Thursday claims he wasn't even given a reason for his termination.

After a mere ten months on the job, Thomas Glover was fired for what officials refer to as a "personnel matter."

But at this time, no further explanation for his termination has been provided, KATC reports.

Glover told the news outlet he was fired by Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter and did not speak to Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The former Police Chief said, "I wasn't given a reason for my termination. I will be getting legal advice on what went down. There's nothing to investigate misconduct on my behalf, no poor performance."

Glover, a 39-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department who was born and raised in Louisiana and earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University, referred to his experience and track record, saying, "In fact, at my age I have more energy than half the people my age and I can attest that the people inside the headquarters will tell you. I've been like that all my life so there was nothing there."

He added that he feels certain political issues within the department need to be handled, insinuating that individuals who supported him while he was Chief may have been targeted by officials in higher positions.

Glover insists that he should still be on the job and will always feel honored to have served as Lafayette's first Black police chief.

"It was an honor. I was grateful for the City of Lafayette, I am grateful to the City of Lafayette for accepting me. That's the city - I'm not referring to north or south, but the entire city," he told KATC. "I'm grateful that the mayor gave me an opportunity to serve."

The former chief says in addition to consulting with an attorney, he will use his time away from the job as an opportunity to focus on his family.