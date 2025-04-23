70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire set at vacant gymnasium on Louisiana New School Academy; cause undetermined

Tuesday, April 22 2025
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A vacant gymnasium on the campus of Louisiana New School Academy on North Boulevard caught fire Tuesday evening, Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said.

Officials said smoke was coming from the vacant gymnasium and discovered a rubbish fire in one corner of the building before being extinguished. 

Investigators are working to determine a cause for the fire.

