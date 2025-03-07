Fire results in total loss, 11 displaced after flames blaze through duplex roof on Holt Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a duplex on Holt Avenue resulted in a total loss after the flames collapsed the roof, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said they received the call around 2:19 and they were able to contain the fire to the two units affected. Four adults and seven children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.