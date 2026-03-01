66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire reported at abandoned house on Nebraska Street

9 years 3 weeks 6 days ago Wednesday, February 01 2017 Feb 1, 2017 February 01, 2017 10:53 PM February 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Nebraska Street Wednesday night. 

Crews responded to the blaze in the 2000 block on Nebraska Street near Highland Road.

BRFD sources say the fire was called in by a neighbor who saw the smoke.

The first firefighters on scene entered the apparent abandoned house to make sure no one was inside. Those firefighters were forced out by the flames.

The power to the home had been cut, according to a crew that was on the scene.

Details are limited. Stay tuned for updates.

