Fire officials warn of generator dangers post Hurricane Francine

ST. AMANT - With the power out in many neighborhoods, you can hear the hum of generators. The Louisiana Fire Marshal says most storm related deaths are due to misuse of the machines.

"Stats tell us that more people die after the storm from things like carbon monoxide than even during the storm when the hurricane is making landfall," Fire Marshal Bryan Adams said.

Carbon monoxide is an odor-less, color-less, poisonous gas that causes sudden illness or death. That's why St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc says your portable generators should be used in open spaces only.

"I can't tell you how many hurricanes we've had in Louisiana where people are operating their generators in the wrong spot, filling up their shops and houses with carbon monoxide and never waking up when they go to sleep," LeBlanc said.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office recommends generators are placed at least 20 feet away from homes. Not even 24 hours after Francine made its way through the state, the Pierre Part Fire Department said they responded to two carbon monoxide alarms.

In both instances, carbon monoxide levels in the homes were very high, and their detector likely saved the two families.

LeBlanc says it's important to have not only working smoke detectors in your home but also carbon monoxide detectors.

"Most people don't understand that carbon monoxide detectors are just like smoke detectors, and you test them the same way by pressing the button and that lets you know it's ready to go," LeBlanc said.

If you do not have a carbon monoxide detector, fire officials say get one now.

"Get them from your local fire department, get them from your state fire marshal, or go purchase one at a local hardware store. It will save your life," LeBlanc said.

If you feel unsure about the safety of your generator you can call your local fire department to come check it out and do an inspection.