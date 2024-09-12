77°
Latest Weather Blog
Carbon monoxide alarms save lives of two families in Pierre Part
PIERRE PART - First responders in Pierre Part said carbon monoxide alarms likely saved two families who were running generators after Francine.
The Pierre Part Fire Department said firefighters responded to two carbon monoxide alarms Thursday. In both instances, carbon monoxide levels in the homes were very high.
Trending News
"We cannot stress enough the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in your home at all times, but especially when using generators," the fire department said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener