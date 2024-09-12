Carbon monoxide alarms save lives of two families in Pierre Part

PIERRE PART - First responders in Pierre Part said carbon monoxide alarms likely saved two families who were running generators after Francine.

The Pierre Part Fire Department said firefighters responded to two carbon monoxide alarms Thursday. In both instances, carbon monoxide levels in the homes were very high.

"We cannot stress enough the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in your home at all times, but especially when using generators," the fire department said.