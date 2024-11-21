51°
Fire officials searching for suspect, person of interest in Big Lots fire

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Person of interest image provided by Hammond Fire Department.

HAMMOND - Fire officials are seeking information on a person of interest after in a commercial structure fire at a Big Lots.

According to the Hammond Fire Department, the fire took place around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 7. Fire investigators obtained footage of the suspect and a person of interest who has information on the suspect.

Anyone knowing the identity of this person or who has any information is asked to contact the Hammond Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 985-277-5858.

