Fire Marshal says "we've found no defects" on fair ride

Baton Rouge - The 20 year old woman injured after falling out of her seat on the Gee Wiz ride, suffered a fractured elbow and ribs, according to the State's Fire Marshal's office.



State Fire Marshal, Butch Browning told News 2 the ride will not be in operation for the rest of the weekend.



However, during a preliminary investigation, authorities did not find anything mechanically wrong with the ride.



"I can tell you we've found no defects or anything that causes us concern at this point," said Browning.



The Gee Wiz seats a total of 16 people. Four people at a time are protected by a safety bar.



According to authorities, everyone else who was on the ride was secure and fine. Now they're trying to figure out how the woman fell out of her seat.



The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Chairman, Cliff Barton said safety is a top priority to them and encourages fair goers to be careful.



"Just act responsibly and you should be ok and should be able to enjoy a fun time on the carnival," said Barton.



The woman who fell is expected to be ok.