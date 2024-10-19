70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway 190 reopened after commercial fire in Hammond

1 hour 32 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, October 19 2024 Oct 19, 2024 October 19, 2024 8:49 AM October 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The commercial structure fire in Hammond has been extinguished following a temporary closure westbound on Highway 190. 

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported. 

Firefighters and other personnel from Natalbany, Albany, Independence, Ponchatoula, Livingston, 8th Ward and Tangipahoa assisted in extinguishing the fire. 

Trending News

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days