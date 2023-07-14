86°
Fire, explosions reported at Dow Plant in Plaquemine
A fire was visible Friday night at the Dow Plant in Plaquemine after six explosions took place at the Glycol unit.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed six explosions thus far, but no injury or leaks are known at this time. Iberville Parish has issued a shelter-in-place out of caution.
This is a developing story.
