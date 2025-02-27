70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews put out fire at Zachary paper mill; cause not determined

3 hours 7 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, February 27 2025 Feb 27, 2025 February 27, 2025 2:07 PM February 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

ZACHARY — Firefighters put out a fire at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Zachary.

Zachary Fire officials said the mill near Mount Pleasant - Zachary Road caught fire around 1:32 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire but provided no details as to what caused it. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days