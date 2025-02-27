70°
Fire crews put out fire at Zachary paper mill; cause not determined
ZACHARY — Firefighters put out a fire at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Zachary.
Zachary Fire officials said the mill near Mount Pleasant - Zachary Road caught fire around 1:32 a.m.
Crews were able to put out the fire but provided no details as to what caused it.
