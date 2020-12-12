Fire breaks out in Scotlandville area home, resulting in 'total loss'

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday (Dec. 12) evening, a fire broke out in a neighborhood just west of Veteran's Memorial Boulevard, near the Scotlandville area.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say they rushed to a home situated within the 2800 block of Varsity Street shortly after 8 p.m. and found the rear of the home "engulfed in flames."

First responders jumped into action, working quickly to contain the blaze to the home's two rear bedrooms.

Though firefighters succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to neighboring structures, the fire consumed the house.

Fortunately, officials say no one was in the house when the fire broke out and the blaze did not result in any injuries.

That said, the fire caused $30,000 in damages and led to what officials called a "total loss."

According to representatives with BRFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.