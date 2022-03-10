54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire badly damages Baton Rouge home, leaves four displaced

1 hour 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, March 10 2022 Mar 10, 2022 March 10, 2022 10:21 PM March 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Four people are displaced after a fire severely damaged their home Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Hillcrest Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the house's roof. Inside, firefighters discovered flames coming from the kitchen above the stove.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area, and it was under control shortly after 7 p.m.

The department reports that the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's four displaced residents, fire officials say. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

