61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire at Entergy substation leads to road closure

1 hour 39 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 04 2023 Mar 4, 2023 March 04, 2023 8:23 AM March 04, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

CONVENT - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has announced road closures following a fire at an Entergy substation Saturday morning.

According to authorities, highway 70 in Convent from LA 3125 to the Ascension Parish line has been shut down.

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin told WBRZ that the fire started in an Entergy substation and does not pose a threat to the rest of the facility at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days