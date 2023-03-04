61°
Fire at Entergy substation leads to road closure
CONVENT - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has announced road closures following a fire at an Entergy substation Saturday morning.
According to authorities, highway 70 in Convent from LA 3125 to the Ascension Parish line has been shut down.
St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin told WBRZ that the fire started in an Entergy substation and does not pose a threat to the rest of the facility at this time.
This is a developing story.
