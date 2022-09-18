Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Saints lose 20-10 to Tampa Bay; first regular season loss to Buccaneers since 2018
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints were tied with the Buccaneers 3-3 at the end of the third quarter, but Tampa Bay won 20-10.
The Saints open the game with a solid drive led by Mark Ingram's two rushing first downs, and they ended with a Will Lutz field goal.
Tom Brady and the Bucs proceeded to drive down the field on the next possession, but he fumbled the snap. New Orleans linebacker Demario Davis recovered the fumble.
In the second quarter, it was the Pete Werner show. The second year linebacker was all over the field making plays for the Saints defense. Werner and the Saints shut out the Bucs again in the first half.
Tampa finally got on the board with six minutes left in the third, and New Orleans had their best offensive drive since the first quarter. But running back Mark Ingram fumbles on the 10-yard line.
