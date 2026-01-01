57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: No. 5 LSU women's basketball suffers first loss of season to No. 12 Kentucky

57 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, January 01 2026 Jan 1, 2026 January 01, 2026 9:01 PM January 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 LSU women's basketball suffered their first loss of the season 80-78 at the hands of No. 12 Kentucky in Baton Rouge on Thursday night.

LSU led 78-77 in the final seconds, but Kentucky's Tonie Morgan hit a three-pointer with less than one second left to seal the win for Kentucky.

Trending News

The Tigers face No. 11 Vanderbilt in Nashville on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days