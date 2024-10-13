FINAL: LSU defeats Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime

BATON ROUGE- LSU defeated Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime with a Kyren Lacy touchdown.

Ole Miss put together a 65 yard drive midway through the first quarter, but the Tigers defense stepped up to force a field goal attempt which the Rebels missed.

The Tigers took over, but LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had his pass tipped at the line and it was intercepted by Ole Miss.

LSU’s defense once again was called on and defensive end Bradyn Swinson answered the call with the 4th down stop to turn the Rebels over on downs.

First play of the second quarter, Ole Miss drilled a 49-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead after a 51-yard drive

On the Rebels' next drive, running back Ulysses Bentley IV found a hole on 4th and 1 and rushed for a 50-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game.

The Tigers responded quickly with a 75-yard drive as Nussmeier connected with multiple receivers and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown strike to freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green.

The Rebels got those points back on the next drive. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart found wide receiver Tre Harris in the middle of the endzone and he brought in the contested catch to make the score 17-7 Ole Miss.

Similar to the Tigers’ first scoring drive, Nussmeier found a handful of different receivers but had to settle for a field goal as placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 33-yard attempt.

With less than a minute to go in the half, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Tigers. The LSU offense took over in Rebels’ territory allowing Ramos to kick a 45-field goal that cut into Ole Miss’ lead.

Both teams traded field goals in the 3rd quarter and entered the final quarter of this SEC matchup with the Rebels leading 20-16.

Near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Rebels were driving in LSU territory when Dart took a deep shot down the field and was picked off in the end zone by Tiger cornerback Zy Alexander. However, on the very next play, Nussmeier took a deep shot of his own and it was intercepted.

Ole Miss extended their lead to seven points with three minutes left in the game with a 37-yard field goal.

LSU responded with a game-tying drive that included multiple fourth down conversions from Nussmeier.