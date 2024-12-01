FINAL: LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers ended their regular season with a 37-17 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. This was the first time ever that these two programs have ever faced off during the regular season.



The Tigers bounced back after losing three games in a row in the SEC with home victories over Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to end the regular season.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the game 22-31 for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He left the game in the second quarter with an injury, but returned near the end of the quarter and played the rest of the game.

LSU took an early 7-0 lead after the Tigers put together a 53-yard drive on seven plays that was capped off by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Nussmeier to wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

The Sooners took a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter after quarterback Jackson Arnold led a three play drive which consisted of a 50-yard pass, a 28-yard QB rush, and a two-yard rushing touchdown from Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson.

The Tigers didn’t need another offensive snap to take the lead right back. After the Sooners’ touchdown, LSU returner Aaron Anderson took the kickoff 100-yards for a touchdown to take a 17-14 lead.

Midway through the third quarter, Nussmeier led the Tigers 88 yards in nine plays, which was capped off by a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hilton for his second touchdown reception of the night.

On the ensuing drive, the Sooners were moving it down the field before LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps hurried Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp on a trick play as he tried to complete a pass and it was picked off by Tigers’ defensive back Sage Ryan.

LSU finishes their regular season with an 8-4 record and will now await their bowl game destiny. The bowl games will be decided on Sunday, December 8 after the College Football Playoff committee reveals the teams that made the first 12-team playoff.