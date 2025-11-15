FINAL: LSU beats Arkansas 23-22 in the Battle for the Golden Boot

BATON ROUGE - LSU won the Battle for the Golden Boot in Death Valley on Saturday.

Arkansas’ offense opened the game with a promising drive into LSU territory, but the Razorbacks coughed up the ball and Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn pounced on it for the early turnover.

LSU went three-and-out on its opening possession, and punter Grant Chadwick’s ensuing kick was blocked and returned for an Arkansas touchdown, giving the Razorbacks an early 7-0 lead.

Midway through the first quarter, the Razorbacks finished a 52-yard drive with a rushing touchdown by quarterback Taylen Green, extending their lead to 14-0.

On the first play of the second quarter, LSU running back Caden Durham broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run, trimming the Razorbacks’ lead to 14-7.

LSU inched closer midway through the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal from placekicker Damian Ramos, making it 14-10 Arkansas.

On the ensuing drive, Reed was intercepted by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. to set the Tigers up at the 30-yard line of Arkansas.

LSU capitalized on the leg of Ramos, who hit a 42-yard field goal to make it 14-13 Arkansas.

Arkansas mounted a promising late-first half drive, but LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane ended it with an interception, keeping the score 14–13 Arkansas at the break.

The Tigers quickly flipped field position and allowed Ramos to attempt a 42-yard field goal, which he hit to give LSU a 16-14 lead at the break.

Arkansas opened the second half with another promising drive, but the LSU defense slammed the door as Green was stuffed at the goal line for a turnover on downs.

Midway through the third quarter, the Razorbacks reclaimed the lead when Mike Washington scored on a 9-yard run, and a successful two-point conversion put Arkansas ahead 22-16.

Midway through the fourth quarter, LSU reclaimed the lead following a 92-yard, 12-play drive, capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Van Buren to tight end Bauer Sharp, putting the Tigers ahead 23-22.

The Razorbacks tried to take the lead back, but placekicker Scott Starzyk’s 48-yard field goal attempt missed, leaving LSU ahead 23–22 with five minutes to go in the game.

LSU was able to then drive down the field and get into the red zone, which forced Arkansas to use all their time outs. LSU went into victory formation to win the game.

LSU plays Western Kentucky next week in Tiger Stadium at 6:45 p.m.