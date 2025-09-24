Film-making high school coming to Baton Rouge next fall

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Academy of Production, a film-making charter high school, is set to open its doors in Fall 2026 in Baton Rouge. According to school leaders, there are only four other schools like it in the country.

“These students will have the opportunity to have their core curriculum and their career education curriculum integrated into film, so basically what we are doing is creating a pipeline from high school to career or high school to college," Fallon Buckner Ward, the executive director of the school, said.

Ceaser Hendricks is the founding principal of the school and says faculty will find a way to bring filmmaking into every course.

"Our students are integrated into film productions in each of our core classes," Hendricks said. “In math, you're going to learn how to do math, but you are going to learn how to create a film.”

The hope is that students will be ready to aid in the production of any film that may be heading to the Capitol region.

"At the end of the day, that is the hope. We cannot really predict at a high school what the economy is going to do, and if that's going to give us an economic boom. But when that economic boom happens, we'll have industry professionals here ready to work," Buckner said.

The school is not set to open until Fall 2026, and is only looking to accept incoming freshmen for that year.

“We have about 25 students registered for pre-registration, but they still need to go through a pre-qualification process. That pre-qualification is non-selective, and we do not have a specific non-selective criterion. It's just that you need to be in a certain class of 2030," Buckner said.

Registration for the school opens up on Sept. 29.