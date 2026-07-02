Fifth suspect arrested in connection with Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND — Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman who was wanted in connection with a Hammond home invasion.

On Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Natara Smith and Makyah Holmes, both 18, as well as a 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, each on one count of felony home invasion. Deputies said Gail Davis, 18, was still wanted.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said Davis was arrested overnight.

According to TPSO, on the afternoon of March 16, the five suspects entered a mobile home along Dunson Park Avenue and attacked a 17-year-old female while recording the beating on cellphones.

One of the suspects used brass knuckles in the attack. The victim had to seek medical treatment for her injuries.