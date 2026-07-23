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Gonzales man sentenced to 40 years in prison following child pornography conviction
GONZALES — A Gonzales man convicted on nine counts of possessing child pornography was sentenced to 40 years behind bars earlier this week.
Jacob Trejo, 20, was found guilty of possessing child pornography of victims under 13 years old in April 2026, having previously been arrested in Jefferson Parish after law enforcement began investigating a tip in August 2024.
Trejo was ultimately booked into the Ascension Parish Jail
On Tuesday, Trejo was sentenced to 40 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections, with credit for time served on each count. These sentences will all run concurrently without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, a spokesperson from 23rd District Attorney Ricky Babin's office said.
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