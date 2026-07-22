Man allegedly shot at woman with rifle, kicked her dogs

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman with a rifle and kicking her dogs.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 26-year-old Jalen Cayette went to a woman's home on the night of July 16 with a rifle in his hand and said that someone was going to die that night.

He began arguing with the woman, BRPD said, which escalated when Cayette allegedly kicked her two dogs and pointed the gun at her chest.

The woman told police she was able to push the rifle away from her chest just before Cayette allegedly fired a shot that flew past her head. He then allegedly fired four more shots in an unknown direction.

BRPD said officers also found a small baggie of marijuana in Cayette's sock.

Cayette was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, cruelty to animals, illegal use of weapons and simple possession of marijuana.