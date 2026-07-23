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Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge as a celebration of the Capital city's food culture

1 hour 52 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 6:33 AM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - If you are looking for meal plans this week, you're in luck!

DIG Baton Rouge is hosting its bi-annual restaurant week. Participating restaurants have prepared a prix fixe menu where you can try a little bit of it all for a reduced price!

The event runs through Saturday.

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You can view the menus here.

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