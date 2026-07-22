91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along Plank Road

3 hours 34 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 1:47 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car along Plank Road on Wednesday. 

The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the corner of Plank Road and Blanche Noyes Avenue. 

The motorcyclist suffered broken bones, but no life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Trending News

Further details were not immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days