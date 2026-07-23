79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana this year, LDH says

BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana, up 11 cases from the Louisiana Department of Health's most recent update.

Earlier this week, WBRZ reported that six people have been hospitalized since the start of this year's "season" for the parasite, which is known to cause diarrhea, cramps and discomfort.

No one has died from the infection this year, LDH noted.