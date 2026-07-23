88°
Latest Weather Blog
79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana this year, LDH says
BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana, up 11 cases from the Louisiana Department of Health's most recent update.
Earlier this week, WBRZ reported that six people have been hospitalized since the start of this year's "season" for the parasite, which is known to cause diarrhea, cramps and discomfort.
No one has died from the infection this year, LDH noted.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge as a celebration of the...
-
Man allegedly shot at woman with rifle, kicked her dogs
-
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash along Plank Road
-
Chick-Fil-A One users at risk of account information being leaked following data...
-
Restaurant Week is back in Baton Rouge as a celebration of the...
Sports Video
-
LSU fans have the chance to mingle with football head coach at...
-
Ole Miss among teams at day three of SEC Media Days
-
Kingfish return to Baton Rouge: New hockey team unveils familiar name ahead...
-
SEC Media Days continues with one coach praising LSU's Lane Kiffin
-
Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...