88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana this year, LDH says

2 hours 3 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2026 Jul 23, 2026 July 23, 2026 9:40 AM July 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As of Thursday, July 23, a total of 79 people have been infected with cyclosporiasis in Louisiana, up 11 cases from the Louisiana Department of Health's most recent update.

Earlier this week, WBRZ reported that six people have been hospitalized since the start of this year's "season" for the parasite, which is known to cause diarrhea, cramps and discomfort.

No one has died from the infection this year, LDH noted.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days