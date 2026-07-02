Four teens arrested, one wanted after Hammond home invasion

Gail Davis

HAMMOND - Four teens were arrested and one is wanted for their roles in a March home invasion in Hammond.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 16, the five suspects entered a mobile home in the 20000 block of Dunson Park Avenue and attacked a 17-year-old female while recording the beating on cellphones.

One of the suspects used brass knuckles in the attack. The victim had to seek medical treatment for her injuries.

Natara Smith and Makyah Holmes, both 18, as well as a 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old female, were arrested for one count of felony home invasion.

Gail Davis, 18, is still wanted. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call officials at 985-902-2031.