Hammond's South Coburn Road closed Thursday near intersection with Lake Wind Drive for culvert replacement

HAMMOND — South Coburn Road is closed Thursday near the intersection with Lake Wind Drive as crews install a new culvert.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish government, South Coburn Road will be closed around 250 feet south of its intersection with Lake Wind Drive.

Work is expected to last from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m. During this time, no through-traffic will be allowed in the construction zone.