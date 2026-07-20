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Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see how to vote

1 hour 51 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 20 2026 Jul 20, 2026 July 20, 2026 5:41 PM July 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is up for USA Today's top 10 best college sports towns in the country.

"From metros to suburbs, each community is part of the fan base, the welcoming committee, the place to explore, celebrate, and to learn about the history of great teams throughout history—and, of course, the ones today," USA Today said of the award category. 

Other nominees include Oxford, Miss., Ann Arbor, Mich., Tuscaloosa, Ala., Knoxville, Tenn., and Gainesville, Fla.

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Click here to vote for Baton Rouge. Voting ends at 10:59 a.m. on Aug. 17. 

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