Fiery crash leaves one dead, I-10 closed most of Monday

BUTTE LA ROSE - One person has died in a fiery 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning on I-10 near Butte La Rose.

I-10 eastbound was closed for most of Monday as authorities dealt with the situation. Eastbound traffic was diverted to I-49 and to US 190.

The truck was hauling sweet potatoes. The produce was thrown across the interstate.

