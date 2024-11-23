66°
Fiery crash leaves one dead, I-10 closed most of Monday
BUTTE LA ROSE - One person has died in a fiery 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning on I-10 near Butte La Rose.
I-10 eastbound was closed for most of Monday as authorities dealt with the situation. Eastbound traffic was diverted to I-49 and to US 190.
The truck was hauling sweet potatoes. The produce was thrown across the interstate.
Click HERE for a live traffic map.
