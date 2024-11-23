66°
Fiery crash leaves one dead, I-10 closed most of Monday

7 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 October 09, 2017 5:26 AM October 09, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BUTTE LA ROSE - One person has died in a fiery 18-wheeler crash early Monday morning on I-10 near Butte La Rose.

I-10 eastbound was closed for most of Monday as authorities dealt with the situation.  Eastbound traffic was diverted to I-49 and to US 190.  

The truck was hauling sweet potatoes.  The produce was thrown across the interstate.  

