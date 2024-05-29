91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fewer than 400 tickets remain for Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

50 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 2:22 PM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Less than 400 tickets remain for the Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The winner will be announced live on WBRZ’s television special on Friday, June 7.

Trending News

For more information, visit St. Jude's website or call 1-800-726-6409.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days