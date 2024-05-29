Fewer than 400 tickets remain for Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

BATON ROUGE - Less than 400 tickets remain for the Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The winner will be announced live on WBRZ’s television special on Friday, June 7.

For more information, visit St. Jude's website or call 1-800-726-6409.