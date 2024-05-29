91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fewer than 400 tickets remain for Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1 hour 56 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 2:22 PM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Less than 400 tickets remain for the Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The winner will be announced live on WBRZ News 2 at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 7.

Trending News

For more information, visit St. Jude's website or call 1-800-726-6409.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days