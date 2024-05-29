91°
Latest Weather Blog
Fewer than 400 tickets remain for Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
BATON ROUGE - Less than 400 tickets remain for the Baton Rouge St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
The winner will be announced live on WBRZ News 2 at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 7.
Trending News
For more information, visit St. Jude's website or call 1-800-726-6409.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capital area PALS hosting 2nd annual Pop-Up BBQ
-
One person taken to hospital after crash involving probation and parole unit
-
BRPD officers arrest two in string of burglaries along River Road
-
Gov. Landry declares Tuesday as 'Not on Herb Day' to celebrate Pelican...
-
Jefferson Highway work resumes after 'bad soil' paused progress on road improvements