FEMA taking applications for gravesite repairs after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - FEMA is offering federal help to repair graves damaged by Hurricane Ida.

The agency said Thursday that those with loved ones whose graves were damaged during the storm could be eligible for financial assistance if they meet the following criteria

- The damage to the grave site or above-ground vault occurred as a result of Hurricane Ida.

- The damage took place in one of the 25 designated parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

-The grave or vault was in a privately owned, licensed cemetery or burial facility and the reburial costs are the legal responsibility of an individual and not the cemetery.

Reburial assistance may include:

- Transfer of remains, including locating, gathering, and identifying displaced caskets

- Caskets, containers, vaults, or urns that were damaged

- Burial plot

- Markers or headstones that were damaged due to unearthed remains

- Necessary costs related to identifying remains

- Gravesite – necessary work to rebury

Apply for assistance here.