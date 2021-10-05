FEMA representatives go door-to-door to help Ida survivors apply for assistance

BATON ROUGE- There's still time for survivors of Hurricane Ida to file a claim with FEMA, but the window of time allowing for such applications will soon come to a close.

To assist, FEMA has launched what it calls a 'canvassing' initiative. It brings face-to-face assistance right to the doorsteps of homeowners across the state.

The community outreach program is designed to reach those who may have transportation troubles that prevent them from traveling to one of FEMA's sites and to those who lack internet access and subsequently lack access to FEMA's online application opportunities.

WBRZ's Dana DiPiazza spoke with one local in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood who was eager to see FEMA workers assist people right in his own neighborhood, on his very street.

He told DiPiazza he hadn't even realized he could apply to receive assistance in replacing what he'd lost during Hurricane Ida.

But as he stood in his driveway, FEMA representatives were able to help him file a claim.

The representatives can also help those who've already filed by checking on the status of their applications or assist them in filing an appeal if they were denied.

While this door-to-door initiative is helpful to some, there's currently no way to check and see if FEMA representatives will be in your neighborhood next.

In any case, the Disaster Relief Sites where individuals can apply in person are still up and running; to find the site closest to you, visit the DRC Locator website here.

Those wishing to apply for assistance with FEMA have until October 28 to do so.



