Latest Weather Blog
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Louisiana to close for Christmas, New Years
BATON ROUGE - FEMA has issued a Christmas and New Years holiday schedule for its Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana.
The DRCs will not be in operation Dec. 24 – 26 and will briefly reopen before closing again from Dec. 31 - Jan. 2 for the holidays.
That said, the Alario Center in Westwego will follow a different schedule. It will be closed Dec. 23 – 26 and reopen Dec. 27 before closing permanently at 4 p.m. on Dec. 29.
For hours and other details, check the FEMA app (under Disaster Resources, select Talk to FEMA in Person) or visit the FEMA DRC Locator for a complete list of DRCs currently open in Louisiana.
All centers will follow COVID-19 precautions and masks will be required by both FEMA specialists and survivors.
Trending News
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amid nationwide concern over Omicron COVID variant, La. hospitalizations still low
-
Spirit of Christmas: Friends of the Library
-
Zachary High Basketball Relentless Defense
-
Community helps buy Christmas presents for hundreds of children in East Baton...
-
Louisiana faces numerous challenges in addressing domestic violence