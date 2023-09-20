Federal lawsuit filed over EBR's controversial 'Day of Hope' school trip - Read it here

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing students who say they were traumatized by a school-sponsored event have filed a federal lawsuit targeting the East Baton Rouge School System and its leaders.

The suit, which comes a year after the trip took place, names not only Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse but also members of the EBR school board.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson revealed the litigation was filed on behalf of two students who attended the trip. The suit alleges "harassment, intimidation and threats of retaliation from the defendants" from the defendants named in it.

Originally presented as a college and career fair field trip, the "Day of Hope" was put on by the religious group 29:11 Ministries. It was held at a church and had heavy religious overtones with discussions about abstinence and rape, some participants have complained.

Records show the EBR school system paid 29:11 Ministries $9,800 - just shy of the $10,000 threshold which would have required approval from the school board.

You can read the full lawsuit here.