Federal judge wants Baton Rouge Police to have better reasons to strip-search people

BATON ROUGE — A federal judge ruled Friday that the Baton Rouge Police Department's policy of strip-searching people based on mere suspicions is unconstitutional and ordered the agency to stop conducting them if the circumstances weren't appropriate.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick said the U.S. Supreme Court has "plainly held" that probable cause is needed to go beyond the frisking or pat-down of a person being held during a temporary investigation.

BRPD's policy fails to meet that standard, she said. She noted that under a general department order, officers can conduct strip searches based on an “individualized articulable reasonable suspicion” standard.

City officials said police department representatives were meeting with the parish attorney's office.

The complete filing can be found here.

In June, Police Chief T.J. Morse testified that he believed it was appropriate for officers to conduct strip searches under the lower standard. He said that in his career as an officer he had never conducted one. BRPD has had a strip search policy since 1994 and it was last updated in 2022.

The plaintiff in the suit, Jeremy Lee, says he was arrested "without reasonable suspicion or probable cause" and that he was beaten at a torture warehouse known as the BRAVE Cave. He says he suffered a fractured rib and that jailers refused to process him until he had gone to a hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

The lawsuit says Lee was cooperative but that officers pushed him, then proceeded to "pull his arms, and force him down in the middle of a paved street, where they pulled down his pants to search him."

Morse insisted at the June court hearing that the department follows appropriate policies.

"I believe we exceed best practices. We go above and beyond the standards set forth by other departments," Morse said. "One officer's mistake doesn't call for policy change. It was just one officer."