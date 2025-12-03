Latest Weather Blog
Federal border agents launch immigration crackdown in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal immigration crackdown began Wednesday in New Orleans under an operation that a Homeland Security official said would target violent criminals, expanding the Trump administration's sweeps that have unfolded in other U.S. cities.
The aim of the operation is to capture immigrants who were released after their arrests for crimes such as home invasion, armed robbery and rape, Homeland Security Department Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.
She did not say how many agents would be deployed under the operation. Louisiana has been preparing for weeks for an immigration crackdown that Republican Gov. Jeff Landry has said he would welcome.
“Sanctuary policies endanger American communities by releasing illegal criminal aliens and forcing DHS law enforcement to risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens that should have never been put back on the streets,” McLaughlin said.
Trending News
The Trump administration also launched immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. Landry is a close Trump ally who has moved to align state policy with the White House’s enforcement agenda.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
-
2une In Previews: Cajun Con brings wrestling, TV, film stars to Gonzales
-
Team 2 Traffic: La. 16 in French Settlement closed after crash with...
-
As temperatures dip, Baton Rouge General's light show gets capital region into...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar...
Sports Video
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness