FDA approves emergency use of single-shot COVID vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

WASHINGTON - On Saturday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

This is the third vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2 that has been approved for use in the U.S. The EUA allows the J&J COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the U.S for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.

“The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “The FDA, through our open and transparent scientific review process, has now authorized three COVID-19 vaccines with the urgency called for during this pandemic, using the agency’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization.”

