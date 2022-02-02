FBI: 'Tech savvy' juveniles behind threats that shut down Southern University, other HBCUs

After an alarming amount of historically Black colleges received threats across the nation over the past two days, federal authorities have identified six juveniles as potential suspects.

Southern University in Baton Rouge was among several schools to shut down Monday morning after receiving bomb threats. As of Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, more than a dozen universities reported similar threats.

Though campuses have since been deemed safe, many students were asked to shelter in place while the reports were investigated. An FBI probe has led to six potential suspects, all of whom are juveniles, according to NBC News.

A law enforcement official said the suspects appeared to be “tech savvy” due to the level of sophistication required to disguise the source of the threats. They also believe the threats themselves had racial motivation.